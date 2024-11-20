The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Laci Sykes

Nov 20, 2024

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is junior golfer Laci Sykes. While Sykes’ top sport is softball, this summer she decided to pick up golf clubs and try her luck out at the links. Under the instruction of head coach Chris Casey, Sykes reached the 3A Central Regionals. She became the first Cedar Ridge golfer to reach the Central Regionals since Olivia Aitkin in 2022. Even though she had just taken up the sport, Sykes had the top scoring average on the team this season. She shot a 55 on the front nine at Occoneechee Golf Course in Hillsborough. Sykes top sport is softball, where she has played varsity each of the past two seasons. Last year, Sykes started 20 games and hit .290 with 18 hits, six doubles and eight RBIs. She helped the Red Wolves reach the state playoffs. Sykes also started every game in her freshman season in 2023. Across 20 games, she hit .239, scoring 16 runs and lacing eleven hits under head coach Allen Byrd. The women’s golf regionals were held at The Valley Golf Course in Burlington. Now that golf season has ended, Sykes will prepare for the start of softball season in February. The Red Wolves will open the season against Wakefield in Hillsborough.

