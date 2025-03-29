This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior lacrosse defender Drew Jouannet. Over the past three years, Jouaneet has been a steady force for Orange lacrosse coach Chandler Zirkle on the defensive end. Since joining the varsity in 2023, Jouannet’s play has placed him on the long list of great Panther defensive players that have led to Orange becoming the dominant lacrosse program locally. Under the tutelage of former Panthers Nick Cardone, Alden Cathey, Sascha Van Praag, Josiah Tisdale and Kale Womble, Jouannet has helped Orange win the last three Mid-Carolina Conference championships and the 3A/2A/1A Eastern Regional Championship. This year, Jouannet has come up big in a win at Southern Alamance, helping the Panthers shut down the Patriots in the second half. In February, Jouannet officially signed with Lincoln Memorial University based out of Harrogate, Tennessee. This year, Jouannet helped Orange as they opened the year with wins over 4A teams Northern Guilford and Pinecrest. In 2024, Jouannet had 53 ground balls and created 22 turnovers for the most successful Orange lacrosse team in school history, going undefeated in the Mid-Carolina Conference and making it to the 3A/2A/1A State Championship game for the first time in school history. Orange will continue its season against Southern Alamance on April 8 inside Auman Stadium in Hillsborough.

Orange Panther of the Week: Drew Jouannet This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior lacrosse defender Drew Jouannet. Over the past three years, Jouaneet has been a steady force for Orange lacrosse coach Chandler Zirkle on the defensive end. Since joining the varsity in 2023, Jouannet’s play has placed him on the long list of great Panther defensive players that have led to Orange becoming the dominant lacrosse program locally.