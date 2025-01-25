Orange Panther of the Week: Shannon Murphy

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior golfer Shannon Murphy. This season, Murphy qualified for the 3A State Championships at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines. Murphy was the top placer for the Orange women’s golf team this season and finished among the top 75 3A players in the state. She qualified at the Central Golf Championship at The Valley Golf Course in Burlington in October. For the past four years, Murphy has been a member of the Orange varsity women’s basketball team. Murphy has had to battle knee injuries throughout her career after suffering a torn ACL as a freshman. This year, she has helped Orange to a strong start under new head coach Josh Underwood. On December 27, Murphy scored a career-high 18 points, including 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range in a double overtime loss to Southeast Alamance in the Southeast Alamance Holiday Hoopla Tournament in Haw River. Murphy had the top nine-hole average on the Orange women’s golf team this season. It was her third year playing golf for Orange. Next month, Murphy will be honored for Orange’s senior night in a game against Eastern Alamance. She aims to help the women’s basketball team reach the state playoffs for the fourth straight season.

