The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Hillsboroughsports.com

Orange Golf Orange High School Orange Women's Basketball

Orange Panther of the Week: Shannon Murphy

ByJeff Hamlin

Jan 25, 2025

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior golfer Shannon Murphy. This season, Murphy qualified for the 3A State Championships at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines. Murphy was the top placer for the Orange women’s golf team this season and finished among the top 75 3A players in the state. She qualified at the Central Golf Championship at The Valley Golf Course in Burlington in October. For the past four years, Murphy has been a member of the Orange varsity women’s basketball team. Murphy has had to battle knee injuries throughout her career after suffering a torn ACL as a freshman. This year, she has helped Orange to a strong start under new head coach Josh Underwood. On December 27, Murphy scored a career-high 18 points, including 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range in a double overtime loss to Southeast Alamance in the Southeast Alamance Holiday Hoopla Tournament in Haw River. Murphy had the top nine-hole average on the Orange women’s golf team this season. It was her third year playing golf for Orange. Next month, Murphy will be honored for Orange’s senior night in a game against Eastern Alamance. She aims to help the women’s basketball team reach the state playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Orange Panther of the Week: Shannon Murphy

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior golfer Shannon Murphy. This season, Murphy qualified for the 3A State Championships at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines. Murphy was the top placer for the Orange women’s golf team this season and finished among the top 75 3A players in the state.

By Jeff Hamlin

Related Post

Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball Orange Women's Basketball

Orange at Western Alamance basketball! Listen live to the doubleheader here!

Jan 24, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

Orange men’s basketball’s Kai Wade, Freddy Sneed & Ethan Ellis discuss win over Mt. Zion Christian Academy

Jan 20, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball

Green Eggs and Hamlin: Orange and Person Belong Together

Jan 20, 2025 Jeff Hamlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Wrestling

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Pierce Prescod

Jan 25, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Golf Orange High School Orange Women's Basketball

Orange Panther of the Week: Shannon Murphy

Jan 25, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Basketball Orange Women's Basketball

Orange at Western Alamance basketball! Listen live to the doubleheader here!

Jan 24, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Wrestling

Rakouskas scores 100th career pin at Riverside Tournament; Prescod, Paterno finish 2nd

Jan 23, 2025 Jeff Hamlin