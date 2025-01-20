Orange men’s basketball’s Kai Wade, Freddy Sneed & Ethan Ellis discuss win over Mt. Zion Christian Academy

The Orange men’s basketball team will start its final third of the season against Western Alamance on Friday night in Elon. The Panthers currently are tied with Eastern Alamance for first place in the Central Conference. The game against Western Alamance will end a string of ten consecutive games away from home for Orange, which hasn’t played inside its own gymnasium since December 20. Orange is 13-5 overall. Among their most dramatic wins came on November 22 when they defeated Mt. Zion Christian Academy 60-56 in Hillsborough. Senior Ethan Ellis drained a dramatic 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining to put the Panthers ahead. Point guard Kai Wade led the Panthers with 18 points against the Warriors. Xandrell Pennix added 16 as Orange pulled out a dramatic win at home. Senior Michael Clark scored ten points. It was one of several vital nonconference wins for the Panthers, who would go on to beat Chapel Hill on December 10. It was the Panthers first win over the Tigers since 2019. After this Friday, Orange will have six consecutive home games to wrap up the regular season. The Panthers will try to win the Central Conference regular season championship for the second year in a row. Pennix will try to surpass 1,000 points in his career. Pennix has over 900 points after Orange’s win at Southern Alamance last week.

