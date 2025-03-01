This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is junior swimmer Piper White. Last month, White won two Central Regional individual titles at the championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. White won the 50 yard freestyle title at 25.04 seconds, keeping that event within the Panther family. The previous four years, Katie Belle Sikes of Orange had won the 50 free. White added the 100 yard freestyle regional championship to her resume, finishing at 54.33 seconds. At the Central Conference Championships at the Orange County Sportsplex in Hillsborough on January 25, White won the 50 yard free title at 26.51 seconds. She also won the 100 yard freestyle championship. White would go on to take the bronze medal at the 3A State Championships in the 50 yard freestyle. White also won the conference championship in the 200 yard medley relay with teammates Addison Moore, Zoe Jones and Ainsley Rasinske. They finished at 2:02.68. White also took a conference championship in the 400 yard freestyle relay with Jones, Moore and Rasinske, closing at 4;09.98. White has won three state championships in relay races. She teamed with Sikes, Riley White and Jones to take the 200 yard medley and 400 yard freestyle in 2024. White helped Orange finish 2nd in the conference championships this year and has been a member of won two team conference titles in 2023 and 2024.

Orange Panther of the Week: Piper White This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is junior swimmer Piper White. Last month, White won two Central Regional individual titles at the championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. White won the 50 yard freestyle title at 25.04 seconds, keeping that event within the Panther family.