Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Ryan Rakouskas

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior wrestling Ryan Rakouskas. This week, Rakouskas ended his grappling career at the State Wrestling Championships at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro. Last month, Rakouskas won the 150-pound Mideast Regional Wrestling Championship. At the state championships, Rakouskas pinned Eligah Brown of West Charlotte in the opening round in 46 seconds. Rakouskas would go on to pin Brock Smith of Jacksonville. Rakouskas concluded the year 49-8 after reaching the state championships for the second time in his career. He finished his wrestling career with 147 career wins, fifth all-time in school history. Earlier this winter, Rakouskas earned his 100th career pinfall victory. Rakouskas is a part of a senior class that changed the balance of power in local wrestling circles. In his junior year, Rakouskas was a part of Cedar Ridge’s first regular season wrestling championship as a 3A team in wrestling, finishing undefeated in conference action. That included its first-ever win over Orange. This year, Cedar Ridge won at Orange for the first time. Rakouskas won the 150-pound Central Conference championship in 2024 and 2025 at Williams High School in Burlington. On Friday, Rakouskas started his third season playing on the Cedar Ridge lacrosse team, where he is a long-stick midfielder.

