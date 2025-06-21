The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Orange Panther of the Week: Freddy Sneed

ByJeff Hamlin

Jun 21, 2025

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is Freddy Sneed. Last week, Freddy graduated after being a member of the Orange men’s basketball team for four years. Last year, Sneed had the best season of his career, averaging 10.3 points per game. He also had career-highs with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for an Orange team that won 19 games, it’s most since the 2016-2017 season. Sneed had seven consecutive games scoring in double-figures at one point this season, including tying his career-high with 21 points in a 79-57 win over Walter Williams on January 28. He also scored 21 points in a win over East Chapel Hill on December 17. Sneed opened this season by scoring 12 points against Voyager Academy on November 15. The following day, he scored eleven points in a victory over Riverside at Voyager Academy, where he also registered a season-best four blocks. Sneed helped Orange’s full-court press a dangerous force throughout the season. He led the team with 76 steals. He had seven steals against Southern Alamance in the Central Conference Tournament. In his junior year, Sneed was a regular performer for an Orange team that won the Central Conference regular season and tournament championships. He also racked up six steals against East Chapel Hill. Though Freddy has graduated, he plans to continue his love of basketball in the coaching world.

