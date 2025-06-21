Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: John Ngunjiri

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is junior runner John Ngunjiri Jr. For the past three years, Ngunjiri has been a constant for the Cedar Ridge cross country and track & field teams. Last October, Ngunjiri finished tenth in the 3A Mideast Cross Country Regionals at Owens Recreation Park in Louisburg. It helped Cedar Ridge finish second in the region and qualify as a team for the 3A State Championships. Ngunjiri finished in the top 50 at the state championships, held at the Ivey Redmond Sports Complex in Kernersville. He registered a time of 17:22.89, finishing 46th as the Red Wolves finished 10th in the state. Last winter, Ngunjiri finished fifth in the 1,600 meters at a indoor track & field meet at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane. Last spring, Ngunjiri qualified for the Mideast Regionals in outdoor track & field. He finished eighth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:51.65. He also ran on the 4×800 meter relay team, which finished sixth in the region. Last month, Ngunjiri was honored at the third annual Pack Awards at Cedar Ridge Auditorium. A rising senior, Ngunjiri will join teammates Henry Alexander, Isaiah Craig, and Jaiden Lytle to help the 2025-2026 Red Wolves reach for the top of the new Big Seven Conference.

