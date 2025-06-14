The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Hillsboroughsports.com

Orange Golf Orange High School

Orange Panther of the Week: Keaton Westbrook

ByJeff Hamlin

Jun 14, 2025

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior golfer Keaton Westbrook. The son of former Orange High cross country runner Russell Westbrook, Keaton tried something different for his senior year. Westbrook was an established basketball player who even saw action as a freshman in a state playoff game at West Carteret. After three years on the hardwood, Westbrook played golf this spring and had the lowest average on Orange’s team. In the Central Conference Tournament match in Burlington, Westbrook finished with an 84, tops on the team. In a meet against Person and Cedar Ridge in April, Westbrook finished second in the field with a 9-hole score of 43, just two strokes behind Person senior Grant Phillips. Westbrook also had a 43 earlier this year. Westbrook has played at Occoneechee Golf Course in Hillsborough for home matches and teed it up as we recorded the video that accompanies this piece. Westbrook also played golf during his junior year and it was the most fun he had playing any sport. Westbrook graduated on Friday at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. In August, he will attend UNC Wilmington and plans to play on the club team. He plays to study Coastal Engineering at UNCW.

Orange Panther of the Week: Keaton Westbrook

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior golfer Keaton Westbrook. The son of former Orange High cross country runner Russell Westbrook, Keaton tried something different for his senior year. Westbrook was an established basketball player who even saw action as a freshman in a state playoff game at West Carteret.

By Jeff Hamlin

Related Post

Orange High School Orange Men's Lacrosse

Croatan’s Contreras scores game-winning goal to push White squad to win in Bull City All-Star Cullen Classic for Cancer Lacrosse Game

Jun 9, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Women's Soccer

Orange Panther of the Week: Caroline Cathey

Jun 7, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange Panther of the Week: Sadie Cecil

May 31, 2025 Jeff Hamlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Men's Lacrosse

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Grant Thole

Jun 14, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Golf Orange High School

Orange Panther of the Week: Keaton Westbrook

Jun 14, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Lacrosse

Croatan’s Contreras scores game-winning goal to push White squad to win in Bull City All-Star Cullen Classic for Cancer Lacrosse Game

Jun 9, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Women's Soccer

Orange Panther of the Week: Caroline Cathey

Jun 7, 2025 Jeff Hamlin