Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Grant Thole

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is junior lacrosse midfielder Grant Thole. This spring, the Red Wolves won its first game in the 3A/2A/1A State Playoffs since 2022. Thole finished with a goal in the Red Wolves win over Voyager Academy on May 16. He finished the season with 22 goals and ten assists for a Red Wolf team that wound up with a non-losing record for the first time in three years. One of the Red Wolves’ breakthrough wins was on March 10 when they defeated Northwood 6-5. Thole finished with a season-high four goals against the Chargers at Red Wolves Stadium in Hillsborough. Against Western Alamance on March 19, Thole scored four goals as the Red Wolves won 18-7 at Prime Stadium in Elon. In a rematch against the Warriors on May 2, Thole finished with three goals, his third hat trick of the season, as the Red Wolves claimed an 18-7 win in Hillsborough. Against Riverside on April 14, Thole registered one goal and three assists as Cedar Ridge won 13-7 at Linny Wrenn Stadium in Durham. Thole was a co-Captain on this year’s Red Wolf team. They will look to greater things in 2026 in the new Big Seven Conference with its top two scorers, Thole and Joshua Hart, returning.

