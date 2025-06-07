The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Orange Panther of the Week: Caroline Cathey

Jun 7, 2025

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior striker Caroline Cathey. This season, the Orange women’s soccer team hosted a game in the state playoffs for the first time since 2017. Fittingly, in her final game in Hillsborough, Cathey scored a goal as the Lady Panthers defeated Southern Nash 7-0 in the opening round of the state playoffs. In her freshman year, Cathey was a member of the first Orange team to advance to the third round of the state playoffs. She assisted on a goal in a first round playoff win at Harnett Central. This season, Cathey scored 16 goals for a Lady Panther team that finished 8-3-1 in the Central Conference. On March 3, Cathey scored four goals in a 9-3 win over Durham School of the Arts. Later that month, Cathey scored two goals in a 7-0 victory over DSA. Against Cedar Ridge on April 23, Cathey scored two goals and dished out two assists. Cathey finished her career with 44 goals and 27 assists across four varsity seasons. In her junior year, she scored a hat trick in a victory over Southern Alamance. Her older brother, Alden, is a lacrosse player at Arcadia University in Pennsylvania. Cathey will graduate next week having been an important part of some of the most successful teams in Orange women’s soccer history.

This season, the Orange women's soccer team hosted a game in the state playoffs for the first time since 2017. Fittingly, in her final game in Hillsborough, Cathey scored a goal as the Lady Panthers defeated Southern Nash 7-0 in the opening round of the state playoffs.

