Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Quinn Finnegan

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior baseball pitcher Quinn Finnegan. From the start of his freshman year, Finnegan has been a leader for Cedar Ridge baseball team. In his final three season, Finnegan was a co-Captain for some of the most successful Red Wolf teams in history. Last month, Finnegan ended his career as the starting pitcher for Cedar Ridge’s first home state playoff game since 2018. On April 15, Finnegan earned the complete game win as Cedar Ridge defeated Orange 6-1, the Red Wolves first win at Panther Field since 2018. Finnegan punctuated a six-run 7th inning with a three-run homer to ensure Cedar Ridge’s first win over its crosstown rival since 2018. Finnegan was the leadoff batter during his senior season and hit .263. On March 21, Finnegan threw a complete game two-hitter with nine strikeouts in a win over Person. In his final regular season game, Finnegan threw a complete game in a win over Southern Alamance, who went on to reach the state quarterfinals. In December, Finnegan signed to play with Division I Wagner College of the Northeast Conference. As part of his senior night ceremony, Finnegan rounded the bases after the Southern Alamance win and made sure to tuck some dirt from Cedar Ridge’s home plate in a bottle. He wanted to make sure that a little piece of Cedar Ridge will stay with him during his travels in life.

