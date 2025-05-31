Orange Panther of the Week: Sadie Cecil

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior softball shortstop Sadie Cecil. This season, Cecil hit .465 for an Orange team that reached the second round of the 3A State Playoffs. She led the team with 33 hits, 27 runs scored and 21 singles. On March 7, Cecil hit two home runs and drove in four runs as the Lady Panthers defeated Roxboro Community School 4-2. She finished 3-for-4 against the Bulldogs. On April 15, Cecil went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Orange defeated Person 13-8 in Hillsborough. In March, Cecil signed with Mars Hill to play softball with the Lions. In four years at the varsity level, Cecil had a lifetime average of .390 with 46 career RBIs. This spring was the best hitting season of her career. In addition to playing softball, Cecil has been a vital member of the Orange athletic staff the past four years. She is a regular at football practices serving as an aspiring trainer alongside head trainer Emily Gaddy and assistant Alicia Harris. In her junior season, Sadie hit .410 as Orange reached the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since they won the state championship in 2017. This year, Cecil hit 2-for-5 with two doubles in Orange’s win over Triton in the state playoffs.

