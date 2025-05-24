Orange Panther of the Week: Owen Grant

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is junior pole vaulter Owen Grant. Last week at the NCHSAA 3A State Outdoor Track & Field championships, Grant finished in the top 15 in the pole vault at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. Grant cleared eleven feet, six inches to place 14th overall. In April, Grant won the pole vault at the Orange County Championships at East Chapel Hill. Grant qualified for the Mideast Regional when he sailed over the bar at 12-feet. At the Mideast Regionals, Grant finished second behind eventual state champion Ender Buchanan of Cedar Ridge. Owen is a transfer from Walter Williams who spent his first year in Hillsborough this year. Grant also competed in running events this year. Over the winter, Grant qualified for the 3A State Indoor Championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. He finished 16th at eleven feet, six inches. Grant started pole vaulting because he wanted to excel in a field event. He started clearing eight feet and has improved with time. Grant started going to Vault House in High Point to improve his form. He is now with Carolina Pole Vault, where he works with local competitors in the event. Owen will look to take another step forward next November when the indoor season starts.

