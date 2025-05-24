Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Fleury Nicholson

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior soccer forward Fleury Nicholson. She joined esteemed company is winning this award for the fourth time in her career. She joins Takia Nichols, Cameron Lloyd, and Josh Mayhew as the only Cedar Ridge athletes to win the award four times. Nicholson scored a goal in the final home game of her esteemed career, a 4-1 win over Voyager Academy. This season, Nicholson was an instrumental part of a Cedar Ridge team that reached the state playoffs for the second straight year. She led the team with 17 assists. She also scored 17 goals. On April 16, she scored a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Person in Roxboro. On March 3, Nicholson scored two goals and three assists in a 9-6 win over Northwood in Hillsborough. Nicholson’s presence and leadership helped sophomore Kate Finnegan adjust to the top forward role in place of last year’s leading scorer, Katie Paulakonis. In her final game in a Red Wolf uniform, Nicholson assisted on both goals in a playoff loss to Richlands. In her junior season, Nicholson scored two goals as Cedar Ridge defeated Williams 4-1 in the state playoffs, its first playoff win since 2018. In August, Fleury will start at UNC-Chapel Hill after leaving an indelible mark on Cedar Ridge soccer for the past four years.

