Orange lacrosse’s Aidan Monteith, Drew Jouannet, Jackson Runkle and Owen Wimsatt discuss playoff win at Seaforth

For the fifth year in a row, the Orange lacrosse team has reached the state quarterfinals of the 3A/2A/1A State Playoffs. On Tuesday night, the Panthers held off Seaforth 10-8 in the third and final meeting between the Mid-Carolina Conference rivals. It was the Panthers’ second win against the Hawks in Pittsboro this season. After Seaforth scored four goals in the opening quarter, the Hawks were held to four goals in the final 36 minutes of regulation. Goalkeeper Jackson Runkle made 16 saves and collected four ground balls to earn another win in net. Senior long-stick defensemen Drew Jouannet held Seaforth’s leading scorer, Cameron Exley, to two goals Exley finished the season averaging 3.5 goals per game. Jouannet, who has committed to play at Lincoln Memorial College, and Kale Womble held the Hawks to its lowest amount of goals against a conference rival this year. Aidan Monteith scored a crucial goal on a 45-yard run to the net in the third quarter to put the Panthers ahead 7-5 with 2:49 remaining in the second half. Sophomore Owen Wimsatt scored four goals for his 12th hat trick of the season. The Panthers are headed to Kill Devil Hills to face First Flight in the state quarterfinals on Friday night.

Orange lacrosse's Drew Jouannet, Aidan Monteith, Jackson Runkle & Owen Wimsatt talk win at Seaforth