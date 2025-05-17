Orange Panther of the Week: Brett Clark

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is junior lacrosse attacker Brett Clark. On Friday night, Clark scored the Panthers’ last three goals as Orange defeated Carrboro 11-7 to advance to the round of 16 in the 3A/2A/1A State Playoffs at Auman Stadium in Hillsborough. It ensured Orange’s second straight 20-win season. Clark leads the team with 66 goals and 101 points this season for an Orange team that claimed its fifth consecutive Mid-Carolina Conference championship. This season, Clark has 14 hat tricks. He scored a season-high six goals in Orange’s 18-4 win over Eastern Alamance on April 25 in Hillsborough. He started the year with four hat tricks in Orange’s first five games. In a 9-3 win over Northern Guilford, Clark scored three goals and registered three assists. On March 7, he scored four goals as Orange broke open a tight game against Southern Alamance to defeat the Patriots 12-6 in Graham. In the rematch against the Patriots, he scored five goals as Orange pulled away 12-4. Clark has helped a young Orange team with only six seniors fill the gap left behind after the departure of Connor Kruse, the all-time leading scorer in Orange lacrosse history. Clark returns to action on Tuesday when Orange faces Seaforth in the third round of the state playoffs in Pittsboro.

