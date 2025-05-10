Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Kimber Shambley

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior softball first baseman Kimber Shambley. A commitment to Western Carolina University to play softball, Shambley was second on the team with a .452 batting average, playing in all 25 games. She led the team with seven home runs and was tied for second with 27 RBIs. She was also second on the team with 33 hits. one of just three seniors, Shambley was a leader on a. team that finished 17-8, their best record since the 2019 season. Against Walter Williams on April 28, Shambley hit two home runs and drove in four runs in a 19-1 win in Hillsborough. In her final game at Red Wolves Softball Field, Shambley went 2-for-2 with an RBI in Cedar Ridge’s 12-1 win over West Johnston. It was Cedar Ridge’s first state playoff win in six years. Shambley had eleven multi-hit games this year. Against Orange on April 28, Shambley had a 2-run double in Cedar Ridge’s 15-14 win in the Central Conference Tournament semifinals. On April 17, Shambley went 3-for-4 as the Red Wolves edged Orange 5-4, which was head coach Allan Byrd’s 100th career win. Shambley finished her career with 105 RBIs, just four short of Takia Nichols all-time school record. Shambley will start play in Cullowhee next winter after a distinguished career at Cedar Ridge where she helped return the Red Wolves to elite status.

