The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Hillsboroughsports.com

Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange baseball’s Ryan Sawyer and Gary Miller discuss win over Eastern Alamance

ByJeff Hamlin

May 7, 2025

For the fourth straight year, the Orange baseball team has won a game in the 3A State Playoffs. In likely its final game against a member of the Central Conference, Orange defeated Eastern Alamance 6-1 in the opening round of the 3A State Playoffs on Tuesday night in Hillsborough in the third meeting between the two teams in seven days. In possibly his best performance of the year, junior Ryan Sawyer threw a three-hitter, earning his first postseason win. Sawyer retired the final 16 Eagles he faced. He didn’t concede a baserunner after the second inning and struck out six. It was Sawyer’s seventh win of the year and the tenth of his career. Second baseman Gary Miller finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Miller, one of many Panthers spending its first year at the varsity level, led off a three-run third inning with a single to left field. He scored off a single by Oliver Van Tiem, tying the game at 1-1. Miller dragged a gorgeous bunt single in the fourth inning. In the sixth, he scored off a single to left field by Henry Hoffman. Orange improved to 14-11 and will travel to Fayetteville to face Terry Sanford in the round of 32 on Friday night.

Orange baseball’s Ryan Sawyer and Gary Miller discuss win over Eastern Alamance

For the fourth straight year, the Orange baseball team has won a game in the 3A State Playoffs. In likely its final game against a member of the Central Conference, Orange defeated Eastern Alamance 6-1 in the opening round of the 3A State Playoffs on Tuesday night in Hillsborough in the third meeting between the two teams in seven days.

By Jeff Hamlin

Related Post

Orange Baseball Orange High School

Roarin’ Ryan; Sawyer throws three-hitter, Miller scores two runs in Orange’s 6-1 win over Eastern Alamance in state playoffs

May 7, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Softball

Allie Carden hits grand slam in 7th, Orange softball takes dramatic win at Triton in state playoffs; Cedar Ridge routs West Johnston

May 6, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Eastern Alamance at Orange baseball! Listen live here!

May 6, 2025 Jeff Hamlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Cedar Ridge softball catcher Reagan Simmons discusses playoff win over West Johnston

May 7, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Cedar Ridge Baseball Cedar Ridge High School

Photo gallery of Cedar Ridge baseball and softball playoff action by Jacques Morin

May 7, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange baseball’s Ryan Sawyer and Gary Miller discuss win over Eastern Alamance

May 7, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Uncategorized

Photo gallery of Cedar Ridge women’s soccer vs Voyager Academy by Erik Perel

May 7, 2025 Jeff Hamlin