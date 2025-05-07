Cedar Ridge softball catcher Reagan Simmons discusses playoff win over West Johnston

For the first time since 2019, the Cedar Ridge softball team has advanced to the second round of the 3A State Playoffs. On Tuesday night, the Red Wolves made quick work of West Johnston, beating the Wildcats 12-1 in five innings in Hillsborough. In her first postseason game since her freshman year, Reagan Simmons finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs. In the third inning, Simmons hit a three-run home run. Simmons drove in the initial Cedar Ridge run with a double to right field, knocking in Mia Best. Despite missing several games due to injury, Simmons has 25 RBis in 16 games. She is second on the team with six home runs. Her presence behind the plate makes a huge difference for the Red Wolves defensively. Simmons is third on the team with a .456 batting average. It was the first time that Cedar Ridge hosted a state playoff game since 2019. The Red Wolves have won 17 games this season, the most for this current four-year class. Just like six years ago, Cedar Ridge will venture to eastern North Carolina for the second round of the state playoffs. In 2019, it was a win over West Carteret. On Thursday, it will be the Richlands Wildcats. First pitch at Richlands will be at 6PM.

