Orange Panther of the Week: Katie Carden

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is junior softball third baseman Katie Carden. Carden started this season by hitting two home runs in Orange’s 10-1 win at South Granville on February 26. This season. Carden leads Orange with a .510 batting average and is tied for the team with four home runs. On Tuesday, Carden drilled a grand slam against Cedar Ridge in the Central Conference Tournament as the Lady Panthers rallied back from a 12-4 deficit to take the lead . In the opening round on Monday, Carden had a two-run single as Orange pulled away from Person 6-3. Last week, Carden had a crucial RBI single in the sixth inning as Orange defeated Eastern Alamance 6-3. Last week, Carden scored and drove in a run in Orange’s 5-4 win over Western Alamance, completing a season sweep of the Warriors. In 2024, Carden hit .410 for an Orange team that reached the third round of the 3A State Playoffs. She was tied for second on the team with 34 runs. Carden has committed to Queen’s University, which is completing its transition to a Division I program in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Katie’s mother, Christy, played softball for Orange in the 1990s. Her cousin, Jayden Hurdle, was the starting first baseman for the 2017 3A State Championship team.

