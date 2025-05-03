Orange Chargers lacrosse Jayden Gutierez, Sam Wilking, Asher Sullivan, Xander Parker & Ben Runkle talk win over Gravelly Hill

The Orange Middle School Chargers boys lacrosse team are one win away from securing a spot in the Orange Person Athletic Conference championship game. Last week at Orange Middle, the Chargers defeated Gravelly Hill 9-6. Jayden Gutierez, a seventh grader, finished with two goals. Xander Parker and Asher Sullivan each had two goals for the Chargers. Sixth grader Jaxon Trembley had two saves as the Chargers maintained first place in the OPAC’s Northern Division. Jameson Bobbert had eight shots. Beckett Kinlaw had four shots. On Thursday, Orange Middle defeated the Stanback to keep first place in the Northern Division. Kinlaw had a hat trick for the Chargers against the Bulldogs. Jayden Gutierez scored two goals for the Chargers. Luke Mavin, Austin Sixtos, Wesley Detwiler and Asher Sullivan added goals for Orange Middle. Before the game, 8th graders were honored before their final home game. Jameson Bobbert, Amare Bost, Tuner Cash, Sam Crawford, Chase Harris, Jackson Silcott, Austin Sixtos and Sullivan were all honored. Next Thursday, the Chargers will face Gravelly Hill in Efland. If they win, they will advance to the OPAC Championship Game. Orange Middle has been a vital part of being a feeder program for Orange High School lacrosse winning four straight conference championships.

