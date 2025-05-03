Orange baseball’s Henry Hoffman and Cam Brown discuss win over Eastern Alamance

Despite injuries, illness and departures, the Orange baseball team finished the regular season with an overall winning record. The Panthers defeated Eastern Alamance 8-1 in Hillsborough on Thursday night. Orange finished the regular season 13-11. After being a part-time hitter in 2024, junior Henry Hoffman finished as the Panthers’ RBI leader. Against the Eagles, Hoffman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Hoffman had 20 RBIs this year. Cam Brown came on in relief of Mason Bullard to earn his first career save. Brown threw three innings and allowed just three hits with one run, which was unearned. Brown tied his season-high with four strikeouts. He started the game in left field. In the fifth inning, Brown laced a leadoff triple to right centerfield. He scored off a single by Hoffman. Orange finished the regular season 6-6 in the Central Conference. Based on playing five games against teams that won their respective conference championships, Orange is in line to host a game in the 3A State Playoffs on Tuesday. It will be the 21st consecutive year that Orange has made the state playoffs. Since 2022, Orange has hosted eight games in the state playoffs, including wins last year over Cedar Ridge and Eastern Alamance. In 2023, the Panthers reached the state quarterfinals after wins over Croatan, Triton and Cape Fear.

