The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Hillsboroughsports.com

Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange baseball’s Henry Hoffman and Cam Brown discuss win over Eastern Alamance

ByJeff Hamlin

May 3, 2025

Despite injuries, illness and departures, the Orange baseball team finished the regular season with an overall winning record. The Panthers defeated Eastern Alamance 8-1 in Hillsborough on Thursday night. Orange finished the regular season 13-11. After being a part-time hitter in 2024, junior Henry Hoffman finished as the Panthers’ RBI leader. Against the Eagles, Hoffman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Hoffman had 20 RBIs this year. Cam Brown came on in relief of Mason Bullard to earn his first career save. Brown threw three innings and allowed just three hits with one run, which was unearned. Brown tied his season-high with four strikeouts. He started the game in left field. In the fifth inning, Brown laced a leadoff triple to right centerfield. He scored off a single by Hoffman. Orange finished the regular season 6-6 in the Central Conference. Based on playing five games against teams that won their respective conference championships, Orange is in line to host a game in the 3A State Playoffs on Tuesday. It will be the 21st consecutive year that Orange has made the state playoffs. Since 2022, Orange has hosted eight games in the state playoffs, including wins last year over Cedar Ridge and Eastern Alamance. In 2023, the Panthers reached the state quarterfinals after wins over Croatan, Triton and Cape Fear.

Orange baseball’s Henry Hoffman and Cam Brown discuss win over Eastern Alamance

Despite injuries, illness and departures, the Orange baseball team finished the regular season with an overall winning record. The Panthers defeated Eastern Alamance 8-1 in Hillsborough on Thursday night. Orange finished the regular season 13-11. After being a part-time hitter in 2024, junior Henry Hoffman finished as the Panthers’ RBI leader.

By Jeff Hamlin

Related Post

Orange High School Orange Softball

Orange Panther of the Week: Katie Carden

May 3, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Lacrosse

Orange Chargers lacrosse Jayden Gutierez, Sam Wilking, Asher Sullivan, Xander Parker & Ben Runkle talk win over Gravelly Hill

May 3, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Lacrosse

Northwood at Orange lacrosse! Listen live here!

May 2, 2025 Jeff Hamlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Charlotte Lowry

May 3, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Softball

Orange Panther of the Week: Katie Carden

May 3, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange baseball’s Henry Hoffman and Cam Brown discuss win over Eastern Alamance

May 3, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Lacrosse

Orange Chargers lacrosse Jayden Gutierez, Sam Wilking, Asher Sullivan, Xander Parker & Ben Runkle talk win over Gravelly Hill

May 3, 2025 Jeff Hamlin