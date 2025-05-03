This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior softball pitcher Charlotte Lowry. This season, Lowry has been an instrumental piece of Cedar Ridge’s most successful season since 2019. Lowry has logged hundreds of pitches through her 17 starts in the circle. She has compiled a 12-3 record with a 3.59 ERA as Cedar Ridge completed the regular season 16-7. They finished 2nd in the Central Conference with a 10-3 mark. Lowry is also a constant presence in Cedar Ridge’s batting order with a .371 batting average with two home runs and 15 RBIs. In the Central Conference Tournament semifinals on Tuesday, Lowry threw eleven strikeouts in a win over orange. Against Western Alamance on March 25, Lowry earned the complete game with ten strikeouts as Cedar Ridge defeated the Warriors 3-0. Lowry has thrown three shutouts in 2025. Lowry is in her second year as the Red Wolves’ starting pitcher. Last year, she went 6-1 in the circle. Charlotte is second on the team with eight doubles. Her sister, Ava, won a conference championship with Cedar Ridge in 2019. Lowry threw 151 pitches in a 10-9 win over Roxboro Community on March 27 in Hillsbrough. Against Orange last Tuesday, she threw 137 pitches in a walkoff win. This Tuesday, Cedar Ridge will host a state playoff game for the first time since 2019, a tribute to how hard Lowry has worked to build the Red Wolves back to an elite level.

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Charlotte Lowry This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior softball pitcher Charlotte Lowry. This season, Lowry has been an instrumental piece of Cedar Ridge’s most successful season since 2019. Lowry has logged hundreds of pitches through her 17 starts in the circle.