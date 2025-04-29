The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Orange High School Orange Softball

Orange softball’s Sadie Cecil & Malynne Roemmich discuss win over Person

ByJeff Hamlin

Apr 29, 2025

The Orange softball team has advanced to the semifinals of the Central Conference Tournament. On Monday night, the Lady Panthers came back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Person 5-3 at Orange Softball Field. Senior Sadie Cecil scored Cecil scored three runs. She drove in the game-tying run with a single in the fourth to score Addison Guentensberger. Cecil reached base in all four of her at-bats. Freshman Malynne Roemmich threw a complete game four-hitter and got better as the game went on. After Person scored three runs in the opening two innings, Roemmich only allowed two baserunners in the final five innings to earn the win. She finished with three strikeouts. Allie Carden delivered a RBI triple to score Cecil in the third inning. Later, Carden drew a walk. Evelyn George, serving as Carden’s courtesy runner, scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning after Guentensberger reached on an error off a hard ground ball. Orange will travel to Cedar Ridge on Tuesday night in a semifinal matchup. Orange, seeded #3 in the tournament, is playing its best softball of the year. They defeated Eastern Alamance, the league regular season champions, last Thursday in the final regular season game. They also defeated Western Alamance last week.

