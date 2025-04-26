Softball Update: Hammond, Crabtree lift Orange to upset over Eastern Alamance; Best, Remaly help Cedar Ridge top Stallions

From the very beginning of the season in March, the Central Conference softball race has been unpredictable.

In the end, Eastern Alamance earned the championship, but the final games of the regular season proved this week’s Central Conference Tournament will bring new meaning to the term “wide open.”

On Thursday night, Orange’s Hayleigh Hammond drilled two doubles and turned a game-ending double play to upset the Eagles 6-3 in Hillsborough. It was the culmination of three games over four days for the Lady Panthers, who finished the regular season 9-8 overall, 7-5 in the Central Conference. Orange will host Southern Alamance in the opening round of the Central Conference Tournament in Hillsborough on Monday.

In her final regular season home game, Orange senior first baseman Rhiley Crabtree went 3-for-4.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, Hammond vaulted Orange ahead after a bases-loaded double that rolled to the fence in centerfield. Crabtree, Addison Guentensberger and Natalie Roberson all scored.

Sophomore Katie Carden added to Orange’s lead after she led dropped in a single to left field to lead off the fifth. Guentensberger sent a pop-up to shallow left field where two Eagle fielders collided with each other, allowing Carden to make it 4-1.

Guentensberger replaced freshman starter Malynne Roemmich as pitcher in the fifth inning. Guentensberger’s constant array of changeups and knuckleballs didn’t set radar guns on fire, but it did riddle Eastern Alamance hitters. Guentensberger allowed four hits and two runs in two-and-two-thirds innings.

The Eagles reduced Orange’s lead to 4-3 with two runs in the sixth inning. Eastern’s Olivia Foster scored off a sacrifice fly hit by Rachel Byrd. Carley Boggs sent an RBI single to left field, scoring fellow freshman Edie Stewart. Guentensberger got a crucial third out when she threw out Kayden Manning.

Orange got two more runs in the sixth. Hammond led off with another double. Carden drove her in with a single to left field. Allie Carden knocked in Sadie Cecil with a liner to centerfield.

On Tuesday night, Eastern Alamance clinched the Central Conference regular season championship by beating Southern Alamance 11-10 in Mebane. The Eagles trailed 8-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but scored five runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to win.

Cedar Ridge 5, Southeast Alamance 3: Cedar Ridge ended its most successful regular season in six years with a nonconference win over Southeast Alamance in Hillsborough on Thursday.

The Red Wolves finished the regular season 14-6 overall, 9-3 in the Central Conference. Cedar Ridge finished one game behind Eastern Alamance, whom they haven’t played since March 21.

Junior third baseman Mia Best drove in the game-tying run and scored the go-ahead run for the Red Wolves. After Qiaura Rogers belted a liner to right field that got past the right fielder for a triple, Best bounced a two hooper over the third base bag to score Rogers and even the game.

Cedar Ridge scored two runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good. Best reached second off a double to centerfield. Raegan Remaly dropped in a single to centerfield. With two out, Best would score off a passed ball with Charlotte Lowry at the plate. After Remaly moved to third, Lowry knocked her with a single to left field.

In the sixth inning, Remaly hit a RBI single to right field to bring in Madeline Galindo-Woording. Rogers scored off an error after the ball eluded the right fielder to increase the Red Wolves lead to 5-1.

Remaly finished 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Lowry, the senior Cedar Ridge pitcher, threw a complete game. She allowed only five hits with four strikeouts.

Cedar Ridge will host Williams in the opening round of the Central Conference Tournament on Monday in Hillsborough. The Red Wolves will be the #2 seed.