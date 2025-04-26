This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior forward Sullivan Gaddy. It’s the third time that Gaddy has been named Panther of the Week. Gaddy has been one of the most decorated Orange players in the history of the program from the time she first stepped onto the pitch as a freshman. In 2022, as a freshman, she led Orange with 13 goals as the Lady Panthers reached the third round of the 3A State Playoffs. It was the deepest run in the history of a program that started in 1989. Gaddy scored two goals against Harnett Central in the opening round of the state playoffs, a 5-3 Orange win. She assisted on another goal in Orange’s win over Cape Fear in the second round. Last week, Gaddy scored a hat trick as Orange defeated Cedar Ridge in the opening leg of the Hillsborough Derby. On Thursday, the Lady Panthers completed a season sweep of the Red Wolves. Gaddy scored two goals and assisted on another. She also scored four goals in a win over Durham School of the Arts on March 21. Lsat fall, Gaddy also was a manager for the Orange men’s team, which reached the 3rd round of the state playoffs and had the most successful season in school history. As she graduates in June, Gaddy will be remembered as one of the most influential players in Orange soccer history.

Orange Panther of the Week: Sullivan Gaddy This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior forward Sullivan Gaddy. It’s the third time that Gaddy has been named Panther of the Week. Gaddy has been one of the most decorated Orange players in the history of the program from the time she first stepped onto the pitch as a freshman.