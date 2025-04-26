Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Joshua Hart

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior attacker Joshua Hart. Last week, Hart had a hat trick as Cedar Ridge defeated Walter Williams 8-5. It was the Red Wolves first win over the Bulldogs since 2022. The following night, Hart scored five goals as the Red Wolves defeated Southeast Alamance 16-5 inside Red Wolves Stadium. In March, Hart scored seven goals in a 16-5 win over Eastern Alamance as the Red Wolves defeated the Eagles 16-5 in Hillsborough. Hart has been a member of the varsity for three years. In his junior season, Hart scored 34 goals and 57 points as Cedar Ridge returned to the 3A/2A/1A State Playoffs. Hart scored a goal in the opening round against West Carteret High School, the first time that Cedar Ridge hosted a state playoff game since 2022. In addition to his duties with Cedar Ridge lacrosse, Hart has also organised several food drives to benefit the less fortunate. This year, he helped Cedar Ridge set up a drive to compete against Orange in its game at Auman Stadium, which will take place on May 5 to conclude the regular season. Cedar Ridge is looking to reach the state playoffs for the second straight year. They will travel to Graham to face Southern Alamance on Monday night.

