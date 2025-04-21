The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Cedar Ridge lacrosse’s Jackson Burrows, Michael O’Melia & Grant Thole discuss win over Williams

ByJeff Hamlin

Apr 21, 2025

The Cedar Ridge lacrosse team took a big step towards making the 3A/2A/1A State Playoffs on Monday night with a 8-5 win over Walter Williams at Red Wolves Stadium. The game was tied 3-3 at halftime, but Red Wolves goalkeeper Michael O’Melia held the Bulldogs to two goals in the second half. O’Melia made 12 saves as Cedar Ridge improved to 6-7. Sophomore Jackson Burrows had his fourth hat trick of the year with three goals. He now has 16 goals on the season. Senior Joshua Hart added two goals. Hart now leads Cedar Ridge with 25 goals and 33 points this season. Junior Grant Thole added a goal, bringing his total to 15. Freshman Christopher Wilkins started the second half with his second goal of the season. Cedar Ridge avenged a tough overtime loss to Williams on March 14 in Burlington. The Red Wolves have now won five of its last six games and is looking to close the season strong as they go into the state playoffs. Last year, the Red Wolves hosted an opening round game in the playoffs. On Tuesday night, Cedar Ridge will look to continue the momentum when they face Southeast Alamance at Red Wolves Stadium. On May 2, they will play its Senior Night game against Western Alamance in Hillsborough.

