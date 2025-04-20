Softball Alumni Update: Wirt helps Elon secure a spot in CAA Tournament

Photo courtesy of Erin Martin

Mary Moss Wirt: The Elon softball team has clinched a spot in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament. The Phoenix took a three-game series against Drexel in Coastal Athletic Association action at DU Softball Field in Philadelphia last week. Wirt started two games in the series at catcher. In the opening game of the doubleheader, she scored the final run in a 13-3 game decided in six innings on April 12. The following day, Wirt went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice hit in the Dragons’ only win of the series, a 6-3 decision. Elon is 16-4 in the Coastal Athletic Association, only one game behind Campbell in the loss column for first place. The Phoenix is 25-15 overall after sweeping a three-game series against North Carolina A&T this weekend. Wirt has started 20 games and has played in 25. She is hitting .265 with five RBIs.

Takia Nichols: The North Carolina Central softball team defeated Delaware State at DSU Softball Field on Saturday. Nichols started at first base. The Eagles salvaged a game in the three-game set. The Hornets took the opening game of a doubleheader 6-0 on Friday and completed the sweep with a 5-4 win in the nightcap. Nichols started all three games. Nichols has played in 33 games this year. The Eagles are 11-30 overall, 8-9 in the MEAC. They will face Appalachian State at Parkwood Athletic Field in Boone on Saturday.

Mia Davidson: Ever the globetrotter, Davidson has gone from Mexico to Japan to start her season with the Denso Bright Pegasus of Japan’s Diamond League. Last Saturday, the Bright Pegasus won its season opener over Honda Reverta 3-2, a game where Davidson score the game-winning run after she led off the inning with a single.

Carson Bradsher: The Division III Averett University Cougars swept its final home doubleheader of the season against Roanoke last week. Bradsher, starting in centerfield, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base as the Cougars won the opener 5-2. Bradsher scored in each of the first two innings. Averett won the nightcap 4-2. Bradsher finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored, including the opening tally of the game when she stole second and wound up scoring off a throwing error. On April 16, Averett split a doubleheader with Ferrum College. Averett edged the Panthers in the opener 2-1 at Cougar Field in Danville, VA. In the nightcap, the Panthers won 4-3 in eight innings, but Bradsher score the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh off an infield single by Hannah Zabik. Bradsher went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI triple. Averett is 17-19 overall, 8-10 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Bradsher, who transferred from South Carolina Upstate over the summer, has started all 36 games for the Cougars. She leads the team in seven offensive categories, including a .474 batting average with 64 hits, 35 runs scored, 72 total bases, a .533 slugging percentage, a .486 on base percentage and 21 stolen bases out of 22 attempts.

Ava Lowry: The Division III North Carolina Wesleyan Battling Bishops split a doubleheader at Mary Baldwin in Staunton, VA on Saturday. Wesleyan won the closing game 10-5, rallying back from a 4-0 deficit. Lowry went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run double that tied the game in the third inning. Lowry had another RBI double in the fifth. In the opener, the Squirrels won 10-2 in five innings. Lowry started both games at shortstop. Last Wednesday, Wesleyan swept a doubleheader from William Peace at Edge Field in Rocky Mount. Lowry went 1-for-4 in the the second game, which Wesleyan won 6-5 in eight innings. The Battling Bishops are 22-14 overall, 10-4 in the USA South Conference.

Olivia Aitkin: The Division III Amherst Mammoths swept a doubleheader from Trinity College out of Connecticut on Saturday. Aitkin started in centerfield and went 1-for-3 in the first game, which Amherst won 9-5. Aitkin drew two walks and scored a run in the second game, which Amherst won 11-5. On Wednesday, Springfield College swept a doubleheader from Amherst on scores of 12-3 in six innings and 1-0 in eight innings. Amherst is 14-13 overall, 5-7 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

Breezy Foster: The Wake Tech Community College Eagles are 18-27 overall, 12-20 in Region 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association. This weekend, Cleveland Community College won all four games from the Eagles. Foster started three of the four games at catcher. In a 16-2 win at Southwest Virginia, Foster went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Wake Tech will face Richard Bland College at Buffaloe Road Athletic Park in Raleigh on Wednesday.