The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Hillsboroughsports.com

Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange Panther of the Week: Dominic O’Keefe

ByJeff Hamlin

Apr 19, 2025

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior right fielder Dominic O’Keefe. On a young team, the Orange baseball team has had many different roles to fill this year because of injuries and losing eight starters from last year. O’Keefe has fulled those roles, playing four different positions this year, including pitcher. During the Hilltop Invitational two weeks ago, O’Keefe went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the Panthers’ win over Chatham Central. He drove in the game-winning run with a double to right centerfield. Later, he knocked in D.J. Woods with a single to left field. Earlier in the Hilltop, O’Keefe had an RBI double against Heritage that scored Wren Hash. O’Keefe helped tie the game against the Huskies when he scored the first of three runs in the seventh inning. On Thursday, O’Keefe had an RBI single that plated Kayden Bradsher as Orange defeated Cedar Ridge 5-0 at Red Wolves Stadium. In February, O’Keefe signed with Lenoir Community College to continue his baseball career. O’Keefe was so dedicated to playing football for Orange, he constantly woke up early on summer and Christmas holiday mornings for extra workouts. O’Keefe will be among the seniors honored during Senior Night activities when Orange hosts Walter Williams on Friday night in Hillsborough.

Orange Panther of the Week: Dominic O’Keefe

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior right fielder Dominic O’Keefe. On a young team, the Orange baseball team has had many different roles to fill this year because of injuries and losing eight starters from last year. O’Keefe has fulled those roles, playing four different positions this year, including pitcher.

By Jeff Hamlin

Related Post

Orange Golf Orange High School Orange Men's Tennis

Odds and Sods: McAuley, Foster push Orange men’s tennis past Cedar Ridge; Westbrook, Williams lead Orange men’s golf

Apr 19, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange baseball’s Oliver Van Tiem and Kayden Bradsher discuss win over Cedar Ridge

Apr 19, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Van Tiem throws one-hit shutout, drives in game-winning run, Orange baseball shuts out Cedar Ridge 5-0

Apr 18, 2025 Jeff Hamlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Cedar Ridge Cross Country Cedar Ridge High School

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Isabella Taylor-Hall

Apr 19, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange Panther of the Week: Dominic O’Keefe

Apr 19, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Cedar Ridge softball coach Allen Byrd discusses 100th career win with Curran Campbell

Apr 19, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Golf Orange High School Orange Men's Tennis

Odds and Sods: McAuley, Foster push Orange men’s tennis past Cedar Ridge; Westbrook, Williams lead Orange men’s golf

Apr 19, 2025 Jeff Hamlin