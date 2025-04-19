Orange Panther of the Week: Dominic O’Keefe

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior right fielder Dominic O’Keefe. On a young team, the Orange baseball team has had many different roles to fill this year because of injuries and losing eight starters from last year. O’Keefe has fulled those roles, playing four different positions this year, including pitcher. During the Hilltop Invitational two weeks ago, O’Keefe went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the Panthers’ win over Chatham Central. He drove in the game-winning run with a double to right centerfield. Later, he knocked in D.J. Woods with a single to left field. Earlier in the Hilltop, O’Keefe had an RBI double against Heritage that scored Wren Hash. O’Keefe helped tie the game against the Huskies when he scored the first of three runs in the seventh inning. On Thursday, O’Keefe had an RBI single that plated Kayden Bradsher as Orange defeated Cedar Ridge 5-0 at Red Wolves Stadium. In February, O’Keefe signed with Lenoir Community College to continue his baseball career. O’Keefe was so dedicated to playing football for Orange, he constantly woke up early on summer and Christmas holiday mornings for extra workouts. O’Keefe will be among the seniors honored during Senior Night activities when Orange hosts Walter Williams on Friday night in Hillsborough.

