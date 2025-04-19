The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Orange baseball’s Oliver Van Tiem and Kayden Bradsher discuss win over Cedar Ridge

ByJeff Hamlin

Apr 19, 2025

Orange pitcher Oliver Van Tiem threw a one-hit shutout as the Panthers defeated Cedar Ridge 5-0 at Red Wolves Stadium on Thursday night to split the two-game series. Panther shortstop Kayden Bradsher got Orange’s first hit of the game with a stand-up triple to left field in the third inning. Van Tiem drove him in with a double that bounced down the third base line. Bradsher added another run when he walked in the seventh inning and scored off a single from senior Dominic O’Keefe. Van Tiem earned his first win since March 7. He suffered an ankle injury against Western Alamance on March 11 and missed seven games. Thursday’s game was his third start since the injury. He showed the form that has him ranked as among the top pitchers in the Class of 2027. Bradsher reached base three times against Cedar Ridge. He leads Orange with 24 runs scored. Orange ended a five-game Central Conference losing streak. A young Orange team that has battled injuries throughout the season will look to finish the season strong with four conference games remaining. They will journey to Burlington to face Walter Williams on Tuesday. The following night, Orange will play its first-ever game against Southeast Alamance in Haw River. On Friday, it will be senior night as Orange hosts Williams in Hillsborouhgh.

