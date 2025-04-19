Odds and Sods: McAuley, Foster push Orange men’s tennis past Cedar Ridge; Westbrook, Williams lead Orange men’s golf

Men’s tennis: Orange 8, Cedar Ridge 1: In the final regular season match of the year, the Orange men’s tennis team defeated Cedar Ridge at Red Wolf Tennis Courts on Wednesday.

Seniors Cameron Foster and Kace McAuley each won two matches. Foster defeated Tyler Baker 6-0, 6-0 at #2 singles. Foster would team with longtime doubles partner and fellow senior Porter Pelphrey to defeat Landon Rodgers and Grady Coleman 8-4.

McAuley defeated Kristian Henry 6-0, 6-0 at #4 singles. McAuley teamed with Ryan Jouannet at #2 doubles to defeat Baker and Henry 8-1.

Rodgers was the lone winner for Cedar Ridge. He defeated Pelphrey in a match that came down to a 10-point tiebreaker, winning 2-6, 7-6 (7-0), 10-7.

Orange’s Zachary Cole defeated Oliver Rodgers 6-3, 6-3. Panther junior Jackson Coleman knocked off Logan Welch 6-2, 6-0.

At #3 doubles, Grady Thomas and Noah Jones defeated the Cedar Ridge tandem of Oliver Rodgers and Logan Welch 8-6.

Orange completes the regular season 8-6 overall, 4-4 in the Central Conference. On Wednesday, Orange and Cedar Ridge will start play in the final Central Conference Tournament championships at the Burlington Tennis Center.

Men’s golf: The Orange men’s golf team is preparing for the final stretch of its season with two seniors leading the way.

Keaton Westbrook, a former Orange basketball player, shot a 43 as his lowest nine-hole score of the season. Another Orange senior, Brandon Williams had a season-low total of 45 during Orange’s second meet of the year.

In Orange’s third meet, Westbrook finished with a 48. Barrett Liner and Logan Edwards each finished with a 53 while Logan Scarantino had a 55.

Williams had his lowest round of the year during the Panthers fourth meet with a 46. He finished 15th overall in a Central Conference meet. Westbrook finished 16th after he carded a 46. In that same meet, R.J. Roemmich had a 50, which is tied for his best score of the year.

In the most recent meet, Orange finished 5th in the team standings. Williams, a former lacrosse player who won a regional championship last year under lax coach Chandler Zirkle, finished with a 46, the top score by any Panther. He came in 15th individually. Williams had a 47, coming in 16th place.