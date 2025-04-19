Cedar Ridge softball coach Allen Byrd discusses 100th career win with Curran Campbell

It was a special night for Cedar Ridge softball in several respects on Thursday night. The Red Wolves edged Orange 5-4 at Orange Softball Field. It was the first time since 2018 that the Red Wolves swept the season series from the Lady Panthers. It was also the 100th career win for Cedar Ridge head coach Allen Byrd, the first fast pitch softball coach in Hillsborough history to win 100 games. In 2018, Byrd led Cedar Ridge to its first softball conference championship in school history. It was an undefeated run through the Big 8 Conference keyed by pitcher Rivers Andrews and All-Conference players like Tori Dalehite, Kimberlie Thacker and Kara Wagoner. The following year, a freshman named Takiya Nichols joined the team and the Cedar Ridge record books were never the same. Nichols set the school record with 32 home runs, despite playing a majority of her games in a ballpark that was larger than some college stadiums. Following its win over Orange, Cedar Ridge has won seven in a row behind seniors Kimber Shambley, Charlotte Lowry and Reagan Simmons. Cedar Ridge is 12-5 overall and one game behind Eastern Alamance for first place in the Central Conference. The Red Wolves will continue the season against Walter Williams on Tuesday in Burlington.

