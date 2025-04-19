Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Isabella Taylor-Hall

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is freshman runner Isabella Taylor-Hall. Last fall, Taylor-Hall helped the Cedar Ridge women’s cross country team win the 3A Eastern Regional championship. Running at Owens Recreation Park in Louisburg, Taylor-Hall finished eleventh overall in her first regional championship race. Cedar Ridge finished with 74 points, beating out Carrboro, who came in with 84 points. In the 3A State Championships, Taylor-Hall finished 39th, the second-best among Cedar Ridge runners at the Ivey Redmond Sports Complex in Kernersville. Cedar Ridge finished 7th in the state championships. In middle schools, Taylor-Hall ran 3K races at Orange Middle School. This was the first year she ran 5K races. In her second team meet with Cedar Ridge, Taylor-Hall finished 5th at an event inside Auman Stadium at Orange High. Cedar Ridge won that meet after finishing three of the top five runners. At Eno River Academy Invitational on August 20, Taylor-Hall finished seventh overall with a time of 24:50 as the Red Wolves won another team meet that included Eno River, East Wake Academy and Research Triangle Academy. At midseason, Taylor-Hall had a personal best at the NCRunners Elite XC Invitational in Kernersville. She finished at 20:32.44 and the Red Wolves finished 8th as a team.

