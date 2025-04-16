Orange women soccer’s Sullivan Gaddy and Cora Bailey discuss win over Cedar Ridge

Orange women’s soccer senior striker Sullivan Gaddy earned the hat trick as the Lady Panthers rolled past Cedar Ridge 8-0 in the opening leg of the Hillsborough Derby at Orange Soccer Park on Monday night. Gaddy scored the only goal of the first half in the 5th minute off a through pass from Cora Bailey. Orange would pour on seven goal in a span of 23 minutes during the second half to secure its first conference win of the season. It was Gaddy’s second hat trick of the season. Bailey would add two goals in the second half. Caroline Cathey, another senior forward, scored on a penalty kick to put the Lady Panthers ahead 4-0 in the second half. Cathey would assist on Bailey’s first goal. Freshman Ella Mccay scored her fist varsity goal to close out the scoring on an assist from another freshman, Madison Edwards. Earlier in the half, Mccay set up Bailey’s second goal. With two of the top teams in the 3A East Region in the Central Conference, Orange has faced a stacked schedule to being the season. They will look to continue the momentum when they host Walter Williams in Hillsborough on Monday night. The Lady Panthers will travel to Cedar Ridge next Thursday for the second leg of the Hillsbrough Derby.

