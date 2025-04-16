The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Hillsboroughsports.com

Orange High School Orange Women's Soccer

Orange women soccer’s Sullivan Gaddy and Cora Bailey discuss win over Cedar Ridge

ByJeff Hamlin

Apr 16, 2025

Orange women’s soccer senior striker Sullivan Gaddy earned the hat trick as the Lady Panthers rolled past Cedar Ridge 8-0 in the opening leg of the Hillsborough Derby at Orange Soccer Park on Monday night. Gaddy scored the only goal of the first half in the 5th minute off a through pass from Cora Bailey. Orange would pour on seven goal in a span of 23 minutes during the second half to secure its first conference win of the season. It was Gaddy’s second hat trick of the season. Bailey would add two goals in the second half. Caroline Cathey, another senior forward, scored on a penalty kick to put the Lady Panthers ahead 4-0 in the second half. Cathey would assist on Bailey’s first goal. Freshman Ella Mccay scored her fist varsity goal to close out the scoring on an assist from another freshman, Madison Edwards. Earlier in the half, Mccay set up Bailey’s second goal. With two of the top teams in the 3A East Region in the Central Conference, Orange has faced a stacked schedule to being the season. They will look to continue the momentum when they host Walter Williams in Hillsborough on Monday night. The Lady Panthers will travel to Cedar Ridge next Thursday for the second leg of the Hillsbrough Derby.

Orange women’s soccer’s Sullivan Gaddy & Cora Bailey discuss win over Cedar Ridge

Orange women’s soccer senior striker Sullivan Gaddy earned the hat trick as the Lady Panthers rolled past Cedar Ridge 8-0 in the opening leg of the Hillsborough Derby at Orange Soccer Park on Monday night. Gaddy scored the only goal of the first half in the 5th minute off a through pass from Cora Bailey.

By Jeff Hamlin

Related Post

Orange Football Orange High School

Orange offensive lineman Joseph Logan discusses singing with Bluffton Beavers

Apr 16, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Cedar Ridge at Orange baseball! Listen live here!

Apr 15, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Women's Soccer

Still the Same; Gaddy’s hat trick puts Orange women’s soccer over Cedar Ridge 8-0

Apr 15, 2025 Jeff Hamlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Orange Football Orange High School

Orange offensive lineman Joseph Logan discusses singing with Bluffton Beavers

Apr 16, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Women's Soccer

Orange women soccer’s Sullivan Gaddy and Cora Bailey discuss win over Cedar Ridge

Apr 16, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Cedar Ridge softball third baseman Mia Best discusses win over Person

Apr 16, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Cedar Ridge Baseball Cedar Ridge High School

Cedar Ridge’s Quinn Finnegan, Grant McGuffey, Jesus Velazquez & Aidan Ryan talk win over Orange

Apr 15, 2025 Jeff Hamlin