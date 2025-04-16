The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Orange offensive lineman Joseph Logan discusses singing with Bluffton Beavers

ByJeff Hamlin

Apr 16, 2025

Joseph Logan became a success story playing for the Orange football team over the past two years. After transferring from Northern Durham, Logan became an offensive lineman who establishing himself blocking for the likes of Nate Sorrells, Ja’ki McDaniels and Jayden Medley against the largest teams the Central Conference has to offer. Logan signed with the Division III Bluffton Beavers out of Bluffton, Ohio during a ceremony inside Orange High Gymnasium last month. On hand for the ceremony was Samiya Logan, Sharon Moore and Lanita Moore. Logan was a big part of the reason why Orange defeated Chapel Hill last September for the first time since 2019. Blocking alongside center Luke Cecil, Logan helped pave the way for McDaniels to score three rushing touchdowns against the Tigers at Culton-Peerman Stadium. Logan is one of the rare offensive linemen to run track and field. Just last week, Logan competed in the 100 yard and 200 yard dash during Orange’s meet against Eastern Alamance, Western Alamance and Person inside Auman Stadium. On Wednesday night, Logan was one of the seniors honored during the Orange men’s and women’s final home meet of the season against Person and Cedar Ridge. Logan will graduate in June, then journey north to start his college football career in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

