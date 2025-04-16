The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Cedar Ridge softball third baseman Mia Best discusses win over Person

ByJeff Hamlin

Apr 16, 2025

The Cedar Ridge softball team continues its most successful year since 2019. On Monday, the Red Wolves dominated Person 10-0 in five innings at Cedar Ridge Softball Field. Junior third baseman Mia Best went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Best laced two doubles, including one that started the first inning that led to the opening run of the game. Best scored off a wild pitch with Madeline Galindo-Woodring at the plate. Best leads the team with 25 hits and six doubles. She is second on the squad with 20 RBIs. Senior Kimber Shambley earned the 100th hit of her career with a RBI double that closed out the game, bringing in Raegan Remaly for the tenth and final run. The Red Wolves completed a season sweep of the Rockets with both wins coming via the run rule. Best, Shambley, Remaly and Charlotte Lowry each finished with multiple hits as Cedar Ridge improved to 11-5 overall, 7-2 in the Central Conference. They remain one game behind Eastern Alamance for first place in the league. Shambley, who has committed to play at Western Carolina, leads the team with a .438 batting average. It was the 99th career win for Cedar Ridge head coach Allen Byrd, who led the Red Wolves to Big 8 Conference championships in 2018 and 2019. On Thursday night, the Red Wolves will travel to Orange and attempt to sweep the season series from the Lady Panthers for the first time since 2018.

