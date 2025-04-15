Still the Same; Gaddy’s hat trick puts Orange women’s soccer over Cedar Ridge 8-0

There was every reason to think the Cedar Ridge women’s soccer was set to end Orange’s domination in the Hillsborough Derby.

The Red Wolves convincingly defeated Walter Williams 5-2 last week in Hillsborough. The Lady Panthers limped into spring break with an 0-4 Central Conference record after falling to Williams 5-4 in Burlington.

On Monday night, none of that mattered.

Once senior Sullivan Gaddy scored off a breakaway courtesy of a through pass from Cora Bailey in the opening minutes, Orange controlled Cedar Ridge once again.

Gaddy earned her second hat trick of the season as Orange scored seven goals in the final 25 minutes of regulation to defeat Cedar Ridge 8-0 at Orange Soccer Stadium.

Senior Caroline Cathey added two goals, including a penalty kick in the second half. She also assisted on a goal from Bailey that put Orange ahead 5-0. Bailey also scored two goals and opened the game with an assist.

Orange (5-5, 1-4 in the Central Conference) earned its eighth straight win over the Red Wolves with its second-highest goal output of the year. The Lady Panthers scored nine against Durham School of the Arts in the second-opener on March 3.

Orange is 8-0-1 against Cedar Ridge since 2019. The Red Wolves’ last win over Orange came on April 17, 2019.

“I’m never surprised by our conference,” said Orange coach Jacki Mignosa. “It just ping-pongs back and forth as far as who wins, who loses. Cedar is a good team this year. I never underestimate Cedar Ridge because it’s such a rivalry. Everybody is hyped up. I always believe we have very good players.”

The opening five minutes went end-to-end. Orange goalkeeper Alexis Stephens saved a penalty kick in the third meeting, then triggered a transition opportunity which led to Bailey finding Gaddy, who tucked the ball in the right corner of the net.

Gaddy has 12 goals on the season. She has scored 32 goals over the past two seasons.

Cedar Ridge goalkeeper Ellamarie Perel was busy throughout the first half but limited Orange to just one goal in the opening 40 minutes. Moments after Gaddy scored the opener, Cathey took a pass from Gaddy in the box but got rubbed off the ball by Red Wolves’ centerback Addison Reiniche, allowing Perel to secure the ball.

Following the penalty kick save by Stephenson, Cedar Ridge’s best opportunity to score came from sophomore Kate Finnegan, who took a throw-in from Fleury Nicholson at the top of the penalty area. Stephenson rushed in from the six-yard box to smother the ball. In the 31st minute, Finnegan found Alex Tong, who fed Nicholson from 20 yards away. Her shot floated over the crossbar.

After Orange took a 1-0 lead to the half, Finnegan took a pass from Nicholson and took off on a breakaway but the shot sailed over the net.

In the 55th minute, the dam burst free. Emma Edwards took a pass from Gaddy and found the heart of the net from 15 yards away. Moments later, Stephens got a rare goalkeeper assist when she jump started the offense with a quick pass to Gaddy, who scored her second goal on a breakaway with 22:36 remaining to put Orange ahead 3-0.

After Cathey’s penalty kick, Bailey added her first tally off a pass from Cathey. Gaddy completed her hat trick on an unassisted goal.

Bailey scored her second goal off a pass from Ella Mccay. Later, Mccay scored her first goal off a pass from fellow freshman Madison Edwards.

“I believe we’ve come together as a team and learned to trust each other,” Mignosa said. “They have learned it is better to know and appreciate each other’s strengths and know each other’s weaknesses. The thing is they have to trust and believe each other that they can win.”

Orange will host Seaforth on Wednesday night.

Cedar Ridge returns home to face Person on Wednesday.