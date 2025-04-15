Cedar Ridge’s Quinn Finnegan, Grant McGuffey, Jesus Velazquez & Aidan Ryan talk win over Orange

Following years of heartbreak, it’s hard to imagine a more gratifying win for the Cedar Ridge baseball team. Trailing crosstown rival Orange 1-0 going into the seventh inning, the Red Wolves scored six runs in the seventh inning. Freshman Jesus Velazquez delivered the game-winning hit with a two-run single to score Hudson Kelly and Dominic Sena to put the Red Wolves ahead for good. Grant McGuffey started the inning with a leadoff single to left field. He scored the game-tying run with two out in the seventh inning. Pitcher Quinn Finnegan drilled a three-run home run to left field to cap the 6-run inning, a fitting moment after the senior had suffered two heartbreaking playoff losses at Orange in 2022 and 2024. Finnegan earned his first career win at Orange, tossing a complete game. He struck out eight with just one walk. His home run was his third of the season. Grant McGuffey was responsible for ten outs at shortstop, including a double play that ended the first inning. It was Cedar Ridge’s first win at Orange since 2012 and the Red Wolves first victory over the Panthers since 2018. The Red Wolves are now are 4-4 in the Central Conference. They will host Orange to finish the two-game series on Thursday night at Red Wolves Field.

