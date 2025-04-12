Orange Panther of the Week: Adelyn Alvis

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is junior track & field athlete Adelyn Alvis. Last winter, Alvis qualified for the 3A State Indoor Track & Field championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. She finished 4th in the 3A State Championships in the 500 meter dash at 1:18.18. She was also a member of the 4×400 relay team that finished 4th at 4:13.05. Unlike many athletes who focus either on running or field events, Alvis specialized in both. She qualified for the state championships in the long jump and finished tied for 5th in the state at 17-feet, 6-inches. Since the outdoor season started last month, Alvis has already qualified for the Mideast Regionals in several events. On March 26, Alvis qualified for the 800 meters, finishing at 2:25.00, beating the minimum regional standard by five seconds. Alvis also nearly qualified for the triple jump, winning a meet with Cedar Ridge, Person and Walter Williams at Auman Stadium. Last week during another meet at Auman Stadium, Alvis qualified for regionals in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing at 47.14 seconds. Adelyn has also been a member of the Orange women’s tennis team for the past two years under head coach Justin Webb. Last season, she was a starter when Orange defeated Northern Nash in the opening round of the 3A State Dual Team playoffs. Alvis will continue her junior season on April 23 with a trio-meet at Western Alamance.

