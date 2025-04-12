Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Kate Finnegan

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is sophomore soccer forward Kate Finnegan. On Wednesday night, Finnegan scored a goal as the Red Wolves defeated Walter Williams 5-2 at Red Wolves Stadium. This season, Finnegan has become the starting striker for head coach Sam Semerzier and leads the team with 16 goals and 42 points in nine games. She had a string of three consecutive games with four goals each, starting with a 9-6 win over Northwood on March 3 in Hillsborough. She followed that with four goals against Durham School of the Arts on March 6. Finnegan scored four goals against Southern Nash in Wilson. Finnegan is a three-sport athlete who rarely goes home early after classes end. In the fall, she runs cross country and was a member of the Red Wolves women’s cross country team that won the Mideast Regional championship. Finnegan is also a starting forward for the Cedar Ridge women’s soccer team under head coach Megan Skouby, where she has played regularly since her freshman year. Her brother, Quinn, has signed to play Division I baseball at Wagner College. Finnegan is one of the best athletes at Cedar Ridge and has made soccer her top sport. This Monday night, Cedar Ridge will face Orange in the opening leg of the Hillsborough Derby at Panther Soccer Field.

