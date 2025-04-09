The Crimson King; Southern Alamance baseball blanks Orange 4-0 behind King’s grand slam, 2-hit shutout; Western Alamance edges Cedar Ridge 6-5

Photo by Elon News Network

The race is on in the Central Conference baseball standings.

For second place, that is.

After tying Orange for first place last year, Southern Alamance has basically secured the outright Central Conference regular season championship roughly 55% through the regular season.

On Tuesday night, it was Mark King who practically beat Orange single handily.

King laced a grand slam to break open a scoreless game in the sixth inning. On the mound, King threw a two-hit shutout to propel the Patriots (13-2, 7-0 in the Central Conference) defeated Orange 4-0 in Hillsborough.

Orange, which has either won outright or claimed a share of four consecutive conference championships, fell to 2-3 in the Central Conference. They’re 9-7 overall.

Orange, Person and Eastern Alamance are all tied in the loss column for second place with three conference losses each. Southern Alamance has already swept the season series from Person and Eastern Alamance and now controls the tiebreaker against Orange, as well.

King’s otherworldly performance overshadowed a great effort from junior Ryan Sawyer, who kept the Patriots off balance most of the night. Sawyer struck out nine in five-and-two-thirds innings.

In a game Orange needed badly in order to stay alive in the conference championship chase, it appeared that Sawyer was set to send the game into the bottom of the sixth inning scoreless. He struck out Eli Gilley and Ethan Mann. On a 1-1 pitch, Southern’s Camden Whittemore, who had struck out twice, got brushed across the elbow on a fastball. In was a small spark that ignited an inferno.

As Sawyer neared the 105 pitches allowed by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, he walked Lance Siegner. Orange coach Jason Knapp opted to replace Ryan Sawyer with centerfielder Garrett Sawyer. Southern shortstop Johnny Rojas got hit by a pitch on the lead shoulder to load the bases.

King ran the count up to 3-0 before he took strike one. Sawyer offered a fastball that King aimed at the infamous left field porch at Panther Field, a nightmare for right handed pitchers that Orange has lived by in the past.

On Tuesday, they died by it.

Left fielder Eli Horton chased after it in vain as it sailed over the fence. In the celebration behind home plate, Southern players put an oversized blue hat on King as he ran to the dugout

King got stronger as the game went on. In the opening four innings, he struck out two Orange batters and allowed three hits. In the final three innings, he struck out six, didn’t give up a hit and conceded only two baserunners.

In each of the first two innings, Orange placed its leadoff batter at second base with no outs. Kayden Bradsher, in the first, reached on a dropped ball but advanced to further.

In the second, senior Dominic O”Keefe reached on an infield single, then took second off an errant pickoff throw. O’Keefe reached third after an error by Whittemore. Cam Brown tried to squeeze O’Keefe in with a bunt, but the ball rolled right to King, who underhanded it to Sieger to tag out O’Keefe at the plate.

O’Keefe was the only Panther batter to reach third base all night.

Western Alamance 6, Cedar Ridge 5: Cooper Marks hit two home runs, including the game-winning blast to lead off the top of the seventh inning, as the Warriors edged the Red Wolves in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday night in Hillsborough.

It was Marks’ first two home runs of the year. It doubled the total amount of home runs hit by the Warriors this season. The only other home run hit by a Western Alamance player this year was Gavin Davis, who delivered a dinger in a 13-3 win over Western Guilford on February 26. If that wasn’t enough, Marks also earned the win, closing out the game after relieving Bryce Runner in the sixth inning. Marks struck out three.

After Marks led off the game with a solo homer, Cedar Ridge scored three runs in the second. Jesus Velazquez drove in Aidan Ryan with an RBI single up the middle. Carter Warren laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring in Dominic Sena to put the Red Wolves ahead 2-1. Quinn Finnegan drove in Velazquez after reaching on an error by Jackson Rippy.

Cedar Ridge will travel to Western Alamance on Thursday.