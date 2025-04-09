The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Cedar Ridge women’s soccer’s Fleury Nicholson, Kate Finnegan & Anna Peterson discuss win over Williams

ByJeff Hamlin

Apr 9, 2025

The Cedar Ridge women’s soccer team made a successful return to the pitch after spring break with a 5-2 win over Walter Williams on Wednesday night at Red Wolves Stadium. Fleury Nicholson scored two goals and added an assist. Sophomore Kate Finnegan, Cedar Ridge’s leading scorer, added a goal in the 10th minute when she took a through pass from Nicholson and tucked into the right corner of the net off a breakaway. Senior co-Captain Anna Peterson came up with a key defensive play in the final five minutes as she blocked a shot at the goal line that went off her face, but kept the ball out of the net. It was Cedar Ridge’s second straight win over the Bulldogs after losing to Williams five straight times between 2021-2024. Finnegan has now scored 16 goals this season. In 2024, the Red Wolves won a state playoff game behind a stellar season from junior Katie Paulakonis. Shortly after announcing her commitment to Division I Bellarmine, Paulakonis underwent a medical procedure and opted not to play this year. Finnegan has stepped in at striker and the Red Wolves are now 5-3-1 overall, 2-1 in the Central Conference. On Thursday night, Cedar Ridge will face Eastern Alamance in Hillsborough. On Monday night, they will travel to Orange for the opening leg of the Hillsborough Derby.

