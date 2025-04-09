The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Cedar Ridge softball’s Charlotte Lowry, Kimber Shambley and Madeline Galindo-Woodring discuss win over Roxboro Community

ByJeff Hamlin

Apr 9, 2025

The Cedar Ridge softball team continues its best start since 2019 after beating Roxboro Community School on March 27. The Red Wolves scored six runs in the sixth inning to take a 10-4 lead. After the Bulldogs scored five runs in the top of the seventh and had the tying run at third base, pitcher Charlotte Lowry struck out McKenzie Cobb to secure the win. Cedar Ridge centerfielder Madeline Galindo-Woodring made a game-changing double play in the 7th when she caught a line drive hit by Leah Griffin, then got up and fired a laser to home plate and retire Leah Cook. Catcher Reagan Simmons laid down the tag. Senior Kimber Shambley went 2-for-3 and scored a run in the sixth inning. Lowry threw 151 pitches to earn the win, striking out three. Galindo-Woodring also scored a run and reached on an error in the seventh inning. On Wednesday night, Cedar Ridge returned from spring break and dominated Southern Alamance 12-2 in Graham to claim its fourth straight victory. Brittany Goddard went 3-for-4 with three RBI as the Red Wolves scored eleven unanswered runs to claim a run-rule victory. Cedar Ridge is 9-5 and in second place in the Central Conference. They will travel to Falls Lake on Thursday afternoon.

