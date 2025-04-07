Sawyer, O’Keefe push Orange to win over Chatham Central, Panthers split games in Hilltop Invitational

Traditionally, the Hilltop Invitational has served as a midterm exam for Orange baseball.

The event rings in April and falls just after the Panthers have started its conference slate. For one majestic Wednesday night, it served as a reminder of how wonderful baseball can be.

Facing Heritage, the Panthers awakened from a dormant offensive showing to score three runs in the seventh inning to end the game into extra innings.

Just when Orange needed a miracle to extend the game beyond the 9th inning, Cam Brown provided one.

The wind had blows to right field all night. Brown, who stepped up to the plate 0-for-4, sent a fly ball to right field with two out and the Huskies leading 6-4. Heritage’s Ellie Droke ran toward the line and flashed his hands up in the air unable to find the ball. Then Droke looked over his left shoulder in time to find the ball disappear over the fence.

It was just the second home run hit over the right field fence at Orange in the last two years. The other was by Ryan Honeycutt, a walkoff blast against Cedar Ridge in the opening round of the state playoffs last year. Brown, after the first home run of his varsity career, was mobbed by his teammates with a water shower.

Unfortunately, the Panthers couldn’t complete the comeback. Heritage, which jumped out to a 1-0 lead and led almost the entire game, scored three runs in the tenth inning off four walks and two hit batters. Andrew Briganati was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Tyler Henderson to score the game-winning run. The Huskies would add two more runs and win 9-6 in ten innings.

Heritage starting pitcher Blake Tillery took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Orange’s Wren Hash sent a single on a grounder to left field. Dominic O’Keefe stroked a double to the left field fence to score Hash and cut the Heritage lead to 2-1.

With Orange trailing 4-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers remarkably tied the game. Garrett Sawyer drew a walk to load the bases. Henry Hoffman, who leads the team in RBIs, lined a single to left field. Kayden Bradsher and O’Keefe scored. Sawyer reached third base as the relay throw from Heritage centerfielder Andrew Kilgore bounced through the infield and past the third base line. Sawyer raced for home plate and beat the throw from reliever Holden Kafes to the plate to even the game.

On Friday, Orange made quick work of Chatham Central 11-1 in five innings, the Panthers second run-rule win of the season.

Gary Miller scored the go-ahead run in the second after he reached on an error. O’Keefe sent a drooping liner to right field that got under the glove of right fielder Carter King to score Miller.

Orange pulled away with six runs in the third. After O’Keefe drew a bases-loaded walk, Eli Horton drilled a bases-loaded double that loaded between two outfielders for a bases-clearing double. Hash, Miller and O’Keefe all scored. Hoffman added an two-run single later in an inning where the Panthers sent eleven batters to the plate.

Orange would tack on four more runs in the fourth inning. D.J. Woods scored off a single by O’Keefe. Miller touched the plate after an RBI groundout by Horton. Kayden Bradsher lined a single to centerfield that scored O’Keefe.

Sawyer earned the win, throwing three-and-two-thirds innings. The game marked the return of Oliver Van Tiem after he was injured against Western Alamance on March 18. Van Tiem threw one-and-two-thirds innings before he was replaced. Sawyer allowed only one hit and struck out five.