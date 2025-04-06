Alumni Update: Horner scores hat trick in win for Methodist lacrosse

Cy Horner: The Division III Methodist lacrosse team has won four in a row. On Saturday, the Monarchs hammered Huntingdon College 13-3 at Monarch Stadium in Fayetteville. Horner came away with the hat trick for Methodist. He also assisted on the game-winning goal from Jay Legg as the Monarchs charged out to an 8-0 lead. This season, Horner has scored 20 goals over 13 games. Against William Peace on March 26, Horner scored six goals in an 18-7 win in Fayetteville, tying a career-high. He also had a hat trick against Averett. Horner now has 95 career goals.

Katie Wolter: The former goalkeeper for the Orange lacrosse team made her college debut for the Elon women’s team on March 15. Wolter played on defense and got a ground ball in the Phoenix’s 14-10 win over Monmouth at Kessler Stadium in West Long Branch, NJ. Elon is 6-5 overall, 3-1 in the Coastal Athletic Association.

Josiah Tisdale: A sophomore defensemen for Methodist, Tisdale has played in seven games this year, including Saturday’s win over Huntingdon. He has three ground balls and one turnover created this year. Methodist is 8-5 overall, 4- 1 in the USA South Conference.

Connor Kruse: The Lenior-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team is ranked #7 in Division II. On March 29, the Bears pounded Emory & Henry 24-3 at Food City Complex Stadium in Emory, VA. Kruse registered an assist and a ground ball in the Bears’ win. So far in his freshman season, Kruse has played in eight games. He has one goal and two assists. On Saturday, Kruse played in Lenoir-Rhyne’s 17-12 win over Newberry at Setzler Field in Newberry, SC.

Sascha Van Praag: Another former Orange defender playing for Lenoir-Rhyne, Van Praag played in his first college game against Emory & Henry on March 29. Lenoir-Rhyne is 10-2 overall, 5-2 in the South Atlantic Conference. They will host Tusculum at Moretz Stadium in Hickory on Saturday.

Jacob Driver: The leading scorer for Cedar Ridge last season, Driver made his college debut for Division II Mount Olive last month. Driver played in the Trojans 19-9 win at Lees-McRae in Banner Elk on March 8. Driver has also played in a win over Chowan and a loss to Belmont Abbey. Mount Oliver is 5-6 overall, 4-2 in Conference Carolinas.

Tigh Metheney: The former Orange Panther continues to play for Division II Catawba. He has played in four games this year for the Indians. He scored a goal in a 22-1 win over Emory & Henry on March 8.

Nick Cardone: A sophomore, Cardone has played in four games for Catawba this season. He had a ground ball against Emory & Henry. Catawba is 8-4 overall, 4-4 in Conference Carolinas.

Alden Cathey: Cathey, now at Division III Arcadia University, made his college debut in the Knights’ win over Gwynedd Mercy on March 1. Arcadia is 7-4 overall and won its opener in the Middle Atlantic Freedom Conference against FDU-Florham on Saturday.

Bryse Wilson: Wilson threw twice last week for the Chicago White Sox. On Friday, Wilson closed out a game against Detroit at Comerica Park, where he threw the final three innings. He entered the game with the White Sox trailing 5-1 and allowed one run off two hits with five strikeouts. Chicago made a late rally with three runs in the ninth but Detroit prevailed 7-4. On Tuesday, Wilson threw one-third-of-an-inning against Minnesota at Target Field. He allowed one hit and one walk. So far this year, Wilson five innings over four appearances with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Dante DeFranco: The Charlotte 49ers are 18-13 after a weekend series against Wichita State, where the 49ers won two-out-of-three games. Charlotte defeated South Carolina Upstate 8-4 on April 2. DeFranco entered the game as a reserve centerfielder in the ninth. DeFranco has played in six games this season.

Coltin Hedrick: A freshman at Wake Technical Community College, Hedrick has come out of the bullpen in five games this year. His most recent appearance came against Catawba Valley Community College, where he gave up one hit.

Wyatt Hedrick: Wyatt is a teammate with his brother at Wake Tech. On Sunday, he threw against two-thirds-of-an-inning against Guilford Tech and allowed one run off two hits. He has appeared in five games with a 12.71 ERA over five-and-two-thirds innings.

Jackson Berini: After playing in the opening weeks of the season for the Gaston College Rhinos, Berini will miss the remainder of this year. He recently underwent a medical procedure. Next year, Berini will play at Wichita State after two years in Gaston.