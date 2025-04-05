Orange Panther of the Week: Ryan Sawyer

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is junior pitcher Ryan Sawyer. After 2024, the Panthers lost five of its top seven pitchers, including starter Cross Clayton and Josiah Gibbs. This year, Sawyer has stepped up to become the regular Tuesday starter. Moving into the second month of the season, Sawyer has a 4-0 mark with a 2.31 ERA. He leads the team with 48 strikeouts. On March 18, Sawyer struck out ten batters in a 8-1 win over Western Alamance, the Panthers Central Conference opener. On March 11, Sawyer delivered another ten strikeout performance and took the victory as Orange defeated East Chapel Hill 7-1. Sawyer picked up the win on March 3 as the Panthers defeated Northern Durham 6-0 at Knights Field. Sawyer struck out eight over three shutout innings. In Orange’s first win of the year against Chapel Hill on February 26, Sawyer earned the victory as he threw four innings and struck out four and allowed only four hits. Ryan attributes a new diet, partially created by new pitching coach Landon Riley, for his new mindset which includes a emphasis on BBQ chicken. Amidst heavy turnover from a four-time defending conference championship team, Sawyer has provided reliability in 2025 as the Panthers aim for the top of the Central Conference once again. Starting on Tuesday, the Panthers will start a two-game series against Southern Alamance, which sits atop the Central Conference with a 6-0 record.

