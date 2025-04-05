Orange, Cedar Ridge lacrosse partner together on food drive

Rivals on the field, the Orange and Cedar Ridge lacrosse are in a different type of competition to benefit the entire community.

Starting Monday, Orange and Cedar Ridge will compete in a food drive that will culminate at next Friday’s game between the two crosstown rivals at Auman Stadium in Hillsborough.

Fans can bring food to the contest, which begins at 7PM. The deadline for donations is the end of the first quarter.

The drive itself starts on Monday, when only online donations will be accepted.

Cedar Ridge attacker Josh Hart and Orange sophomore Jackson Wrenn have organized the food drive. Previously, Wrenn has organized similar efforts for Orange High’s PORCH club. He has raised 249 pounds of food in two previous food drives.

“We thought the competition would be a great way to get both schools involved,” Wrenn said.

Donations will go to PORCH Hillsborough, where it will be distributed.

Anyone wishing to donate online can go to porchcommunities.org. Write down Orange or Cedar Ridge in the memo to inform organisers which schools the donation is being sent on behalf of.

Starting Tuesday, donations will be accepted at Cedar Ridge front office as well as inside the athletic offices.

At Orange, donations will be accepted inside the Orange High Fieldhouse for Tuesday’s game against Southern Alamance. There is also a food donation box in Orange High’s front office.

Food can also be dropped off during Friday’s game between the Panthers and the Red Wolves, where the final count will be distributed and a winner declared during halftime.