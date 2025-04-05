This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is softball junior Rylee Capps. The Red Wolves are off to its best start since 2019 after beating Roxboro Community School last week. Through 13 games, Capps is hitting .432. She leads the team with 19 hits and is second on the squad with 16 RBIs. In Cedar Ridge’s win over Southern Alamance on March 14, Capps went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and seven RBIs as the Red Wolves defeated the Patriots 15-2 in Hillsborough. Against Person on March 11, Capps went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs as Cedar Ridge won 15-2 in five innings. On March 18, Cedar Ridge defeated Orange 7-1 for the first time since 2019. Facing the Lady Panthers, Capps finished 2-for-4 with an RBI Against Roxboro Community School on March 27, Capps finished with an RBI single as the Red Wolves held on for a 10-9 victory in Hillsborugh. Capps had a string of four consecutive multi-hit games in mid-March, including going 2-for-4 against Falls Lake. Against Walter Williams on March 28, Capps went 2-for-3 with an RBI single. Capps has brought extra offensive to a formidable Cedar Ridge offense that is going for a home state playoff game for the first time since 2019. Cedar Ridge will continue its season against Southern Alamance in Graham on Tuesday.

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Rylee Capps This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is softball junior Rylee Capps. The Red Wolves are off to its best start since 2019 after beating Roxboro Community School last week. Through 13 games, Capps is hitting .432. She leads the team with 19 hits and is second on the squad with 16 RBIs.